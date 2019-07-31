Hometown Heroes hopes to raise $75k for Thunder Bay children's charity

A Thunder Bay children's charity is hoping its annual golf tournament fundraiser will once again garner plenty of support.

The George Jeffrey Foundation's Hometown Heroes golf tournament is scheduled for next week at the Fort William country club, and will once again be hosted by NHL player Carter Hutton.

Foundation executive director Steven MacDonald says the fundraising goal for this year is about $75,000, and all funds will go to support Thunder Bay's George Jeffrey Children's Centre.

"It means an incredible amount to George Jeffrey," he said Wednesday. "We're continually working to improve the care at the centre, and to increase access to the care the centre."

"Last year alone, 1,894 clients came to George Jeffrey for care, we continue to get more and more referrals onto our wait lists."

Over the last three years, the tournament has raised more than $290,000 for the centre, MacDonald said.

For more information, or to register, visit the event's website.