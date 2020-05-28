Home care sector asks Ontario to fast-track $1B, but union, patients have accountability questions

The organization representing Ontario's home care providers has launched a campaign urging the province to speed up allocating its promised $1 billion in new home care spending over three years as the health-care system deals with unprecedented strain.

But some home care clients in Thunder Bay and union officials say they want to see accountability measures come with that.

Home Care Ontario, the association that advocates for home care providers, says its sector is positioned to scale up rapidly to relieve pressure on the system – by providing care to people who might otherwise end up being cared for in hospitals.

"Our workforce is mobile," said Sue VanderBent, the organization's CEO. "It's a [personal support worker] or a nurse or a therapist in a vehicle coming to people's homes. …We can hire and mobilize our skilled staff very, very quickly."

The organization said the province has so far allocated around $120 million of the $1 billion over three years it committed to spend in April.

The Ontario Ministry of Health did not respond to a request from CBC News to confirm those specific numbers, but it said that it increased home care spending by $292.2 million this fiscal year when one takes into account the $548.5 million over three years it announced in 2021.

It also reiterated its intention to roll out the $1 billion over three years.

"There's been some money for contract rate increases. But that's not enough," VanderBent said. "We need to use that money to pay our staff more, because they need it to increase the number of staff that we have right now."

When asked by CBC News how much more the industry would want to pay staff, VanderBent said she would have to follow-up on that, but did not provide a response.

In a follow-up email, she said the organization wants the government to invest the remaining $880 million of the $1 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year and to see around $578 million of that directed toward higher wages and increased staffing, she said.

It is also calling for the government to expand the newly created Seniors Home Care Tax Credit, and to develop a system-wide health human resources strategy that prioritizes home care.

Home care is a big business in Ontario. The province issues thousands of contracts to home care providers to deliver services to 700,000 people — some companies are not-for-profit, but the majority and biggest players are largely for-profit companies.

For example, Extendicare, the parent company of one Thunder Bay home care provider, reported making a profit of about $49.6 million in the 2021 fiscal year, paying out just under $43 million in dividends to shareholders.

In 2020, the company reported profits of $99.9 million.

Union calls for accountability

The president of the union that represents the majority of the province's home care workers, said she agrees with Home Care Ontario that the new provincial funding should be spent quickly.

But Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare, said the money needs to come with accountability measures to make sure home care providers really do use it to improve care to clients.

"Whenever we're bargaining with [Home Care Ontario's] affiliates, we have to really fight hard," she said. "Very often we don't even receive the type of improvements to wages and working conditions that those home care workers deserve."

She wants the government to closely track the money it provides to home care providers so it can see where taxpayer dollars are being spent, she said.

Emergency rooms across Ontario have been forced to temporarily close at times as the system deals with unprecedented strain. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

VanderBent said her sector is already held to strong standards and is closely monitored.

SIEU Healthcare wants the government to mandate minimum working conditions and a $25 per hour minimum wage for personal support workers, Stewart said.

Currently, most personal support workers with one prominent home care provider in the Thunder Bay area, ParaMed, earn between $19.50 and $22 per hour, according to Bill Joblin, SEIU Healthcare's local union representative.

That includes the $3 per hour wage increase introduced at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Whenever we're bargaining with [Home Care Ontario's] affiliates, we have to really fight hard. - Sharleen Stewart, president of SEIU Healthcare

But PSWs are only paid the enhanced wage during the hours they provide hands-on care, not during their travel time, Joblin said.

CBC News asked Home Care Ontario for details of the contract rate increases provided to home care providers, but the organization did not provide them.

CBC News requested the same information from the Ontario Ministry of Health, Ontario Health and Home and Community Care Support Services Northwest though none of them provided it.

Stewart, the union president, said home care clients should expect to see an improvement in their service when new money is injected into the system.

No significant change in number of complaints

Since June, there hasn't been a significant change in the number of complaints lodged with Home and Community Care Support Services North West, the provincial body that administers publicly-funded home care in the region, according to Maryanne Matthews, the communications and community engagement lead with the organization

There has been an improvement in the overall rate of missed care in the northwest region over the past year though, Matthews said.

One woman who recently moved to Thunder Bay to help take care of her diabetic father said she hasn't noticed a difference.

"We go with at least one missed visit every couple of weeks," said Charlene Ross.

ParaMed is supposed to visit three times a day to make sure he gets his medication and to help him dress and do laundry, she said.

But the service started to become less reliable during the COVID-19 pandemic and missed appointments were blamed on staffing shortages, Ross explained.

Ross has no problem with for-profit home care providers turning a reasonable profit from their services, she said, but she believes they also need to pay home care workers competitive wages and benefits – and companies need to be held accountable for client satisfaction.

"You just can't say, 'Oh, we provided service.'" Ross said. "Are the clients happy with the service? Are they providing quality of care?"

A contract template on the Home and Community Care Support Services website includes provisions for service providers to report bi-annually on client satisfaction.

However, Matthews refused to provide CBC News with those reports, saying they were proprietary.

Sharleen Stewart is the President of SEIU Healthcare. She said the province should mandate a minimum wage and minimum working conditions for home care workers and should closely monitor how home care providers spend tax dollars. (SEIU Healthcare)

Alyssa Kirk, a patient who recieves home care in Thunder Bay, said Home Care Ontario should track the number of missed visits by care providers and the number of employees in the sector, so people can see if increases in funding are actually resulting in better staffing and care.

The HCCSS contract template calls for service providers to provide quarterly reports on incidents of missed care, but again, Matthews refused to provide the reports to CBC News, saying they are proprietary and can only be released in response to a freedom of information request.

Kirk's service improved after going public with issues regarding missed care this summer, but she's started to notice a decline in her service again.

Her care today is still vastly better than it was back in the late winter, she said, when she was so exhausted trying to care for herself after repeated missed visits from ParaMed that she fell and gashed her leg so badly she needed stitches.

But, Kirk said, while she now has a regular personal support worker who provides excellent care during the week, the workers who visit on weekends often race in and out without giving her all the help she's supposed to receive.

"There was one that came in and was gone in under four minutes," she said. "That's the quickest visit I've ever had."

Calls and texts to the company are now slower to generate a response, she added.

ParaMed's parent company, Extendicare, told CBC News it works very hard to avoid any incidents of missed care and said the whole health care system is in the midst of a severe staffing shortage, which is particularly acute in northern Ontario communities.

"To help address this, we pay for available staff like personal support workers and nurses to travel to parts of the province that need the most help, but this is a short-term and stop-gap measure," a spokesperson for the company said in an email to CBC News. "That's why a system-wide health and human resources strategy, like the one Home Care Ontario has called for, is so important."