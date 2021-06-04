2 charged in Thunder Bay home takeover

Two people from Brampton are facing drug and weapons charges over a home takeover in Thunder Bay, police said Friday.

Police said officers were patrolling in the area of the 400 block of Victoria Avenue just after 12:45 p.m. Thursday, after receiving reports of incidents of vandalism, drug use, persons in possible medical distress, and other events.

An investigation led police to a specific residence, where the two unwanted males were found. Both were residing in the residence, as part of a home takeover situation, police said.

Police found the accused in possession of fentanyl, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, cash, and items related to drug trafficking. A non-firearm, prohibited weapon was also found in the possession of the accused.

A 17-year-old male, and 19-year-old male, both from Brampton, are each facing numerous drug and weapons charges.

Both appeared in court Friday, and were remanded into custody.