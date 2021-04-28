Brampton woman charged in Thunder Bay home takeover

A 20-year-old woman from Brampton is facing charges related to an alleged home takeover on Thunder Bay's north side.

Police said officers were dispatched to a Pearl Street residence on Tuesday afternoon to check on an individual believed to be a victim of a home takeover. The residence itself, police said, was believed to be site of ongoing drug trafficking activity.

Responding officers found the accused and further investigation revealed she had forced her way into the home and refused to leave.

Police seized a quantity of fentanyl, and items consistent with drug trafficking, inside the home, and the accused was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and being inside a dwelling unlawfully.

The accused appeared in court Wednesday and was remanded into custody.