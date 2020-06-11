Thunder Bay police charge Toronto man, 25, in drug-related home takeover

Thunder Bay police have charged a 25-year-old man from Toronto following an investigation into a possible home takeover in the city.

Police were dispatched to a Pearl Street residence just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday to check on the welfare of a resident.

Responding officers found a number of people inside the home, as well as evidence the home was being used for drug trafficking.

Police entered the residence to tell the people inside they were unwanted, and saw evidence of drug trafficking.

The accused was found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine, as well as about $2,200 in cash and items consistent with drug trafficking.

He was arrested without further incident.

The accused, who police said is from Toronto, was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, ,and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He appeared in court Thursday and was remanded into custody.