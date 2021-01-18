Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Four people arrested, handgun seized during home takeover investigation

Thunder Bay police said officers were sent to a residence on Sequoia Drive on the morning of Jan. 15 as part of a home takeover investigation.

Accused include Thunder Bay woman and three teens from southern Ontario

Police in Thunder Bay arrested four people and seized a handgun last week after an investigation into a home being taken over for drug trafficking activity. (Christina Jung/CBC)

Four people were arrested last week after a police investigation into a Thunder Bay home being taken over and used for drug trafficking.

Responding officers found a man preparing to jump out a second storey window and a loud disturbance inside the residence. 

Police said three males were found inside, with two having tried to give a false identity. One was found inside a bathroom with suspected narcotics in the toilet. The three males and a woman were arrested.

Officers recovered quantities of suspected crack cocaine and fentanyl, along with cash suspected to have been acquired through criminal activity and a handgun.

A 38-year-old Thunder Bay woman, a 19-year-old from Whitby, an 18-year-old from Ajax and a 16-year-old from London, Ont. all face multiple firearm and drug trafficking related charges.

The four accused appeared in court over the weekend and remain in custody.

