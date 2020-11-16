Thunder Bay police arrest 5 after investigation into suspected home takeover

Police in Thunder Bay have charged five people as part of an investigation into a home having been taken over and used for drug trafficking.

Thunder Bay police officers were sent to a Limbrick Street residence on Sunday after receiving complaints of a possible home takeover.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered there were unwanted people inside the home who were trafficking drugs.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of suspected fentanyl, suspected Percocet pills, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The accused include a 17-year-old from Brampton who had been under court-ordered conditions to not be in the Thunder Bay District, a 22-year-old from Brampton and three individuals from Thunder Bay.

They all face multiple charges and have been remanded in custody after appearing in court on Monday.