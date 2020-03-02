Investigation into suspected home takeover results in arrest of 18-year-old, seizure of loaded handgun

Thunder Bay police say an investigation into a suspected home takeover resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old from Toronto and the seizure of a loaded handgun.

Thunder Bay police officers went to a residential address on Syndicate Avenue North on the afternoon of May 28 to follow up with an ongoing investigation, the police service said in a Tuesday news release.

Police said the officers on the scene learned there was an unwanted male in the home who refused to leave.

The officers saw the suspect attempt to hide what was found to be a loaded handgun and a quantity of suspected fentanyl. Officers also seized paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking along with cash.

Police said the suspect attempted to provide officers with a false identity. The individual was also found to be in violation of a court order to not possess weapons.

The accused faces several charges, including possession of fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking, obstructing a peace officer and several firearms offences, including carrying a concealed weapon. He also faces charges for failing to comply with Ontario's stay-at-home order.

The accused appeared in bail court over the weekend and remains in custody with a future appearance date.