Thunder Bay police home takeover investigation results in arrest, fentanyl seizure

An 18-year-old Toronto man faces charges after an investigation into a Thunder Bay home being taken over for drug trafficking activity.

Thunder Bay police said officers were sent to a residential address on the 100 block of Marks Street North on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a possible home takeover and entered the dwelling to remove unwanted individuals who were residing there.

Police said a man, who initially refused to identify himself, was found to be in possession of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The accused is charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He has been remanded into custody after appearing in court on Thursday.