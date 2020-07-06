Thunder Bay, Ont., police seek suspect in Sunday home invasion, assault

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are searching for a suspect in an early-morning home invasion and serious assault.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Pearl Street at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday with reports of an assault that just occurred, the Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a written release.

Responding officers found an unconscious female, who appeared to be the victim of an assault. She was taken to hospital for treatment, and has since been released, police said.

Police learned the victim was attacked by an unknown male suspect, who had entered the home through an unlocked door. A male resident intervened, and the suspect fled.

He was last seen heading eastbound down an alley that runs parallel to Pearl Street, police said.

Police descibe the suspect as being about five-foot-eight, with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark plaid poncho-style hoodie.

Police do not believe the suspect and victim were known to each other, and the attack appears to have been random and unprovoked.

The police major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.