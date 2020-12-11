Confirmed case of COVID-19 associated with Holy Family School in Thunder Bay

A case of COVID-19 has been reported within Holy Family School in Thunder Bay Ont.

The Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board confirmed the positive result at the Rosslyn Road school on Friday.

A letter to the school community from Dr. Janet DeMille,Thunder Bay District medical officer of health, said the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is working with the school and the board to manage potential exposures.

DeMille said public health is working to identify close contacts. Those in the same classroom cohort are considered close contacts, as well as some or all individuals on the same bus transportation cohort.

The letter also said that all individuals associated with the affected cohort have been dismissed from the school, with close contacts required to stay home and not return to the school until cleared by public health.

The board said a thorough cleaning and disinfection process will be underway in the school.

The health unit said anyone not contacted by the health unit is not considered to be a close contact, and wouldn't be at an elevated risk of exposure.