The holidays are just around the corner and officials with the City of Thunder Bay's solid waste and recycling services are reminding residents of the changes to the garbage and waste collection dates in the last week of December.

According to a written release, there is no collection on December 25 or on January 1, 2019.

The new dates for waste collection are:

Area 1: Monday, December 24 and December 31

Area 2: Thursday, December 27 and Wednesday, January 2

Area 3: Friday, December 28 and Thursday, January 3

Area 4: Saturday, December 29 and Friday, January 4

Garbage and recycling must be put out for collection by 7 a.m. on collection day.

Extra item allowed

Due to the increase in waste during the holiday season, residents in Thunder Bay will be allowed to put out a third item of garbage with no tag on the first collection date after New Year's Day.

Residents are encouraged to still try to reduce waste by using the six R's:

Rethink : Think about the waste before you buy

: Think about the waste before you buy Refuse : Say no to plastic bags in stores — bring your own instead

: Say no to plastic bags in stores — bring your own instead Reduce: Take reusable containers and bags instead of disposable ones

Take reusable containers and bags instead of disposable ones Reuse: Charitable organizations and thrift shops can take items you no longer need

Charitable organizations and thrift shops can take items you no longer need Repair: Fix items instead of replacing them

Fix items instead of replacing them Recycling: Recycle everything you can

Residents can also check for more information through the City of Thunder Bay website.