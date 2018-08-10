Skip to Main Content
RFDA holiday hamper donations needed
The Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA) is seeking donations to support its annual holiday hamper program.

Hampers will be available for seniors, singles, and couples who have trouble making ends meet during holidays

The hampers will be made available to seniors, singles, and couples without children who need help making ends meet during the busy holiday season.

"The holiday season is a difficult and stressful time for a lot of people, and especially those who live in poverty," the RFDA said in a statement. "This time of year brings extra expenses, extra commitments, and extra responsibilities. To help make choices a little easier, the RFDA is helping out those who are not served by other holiday season initiatives."

Those looking to register for a hamper can do so by calling 211.

However, the RFDA is also looking for community support, and donations can be made online, by mail, or in-person at the RFDA.

Anyone who donates $75 or more can also add a holiday greeting for the recipient of a hamper, the RFDA said.

