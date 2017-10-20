'This is a legacy': Thunder Bay's famous Hoito Restaurant to reopen next year

Thunder Bay's famous Hoito Restaurant is getting a new lease on life.

The iconic eatery, located in the Finnish Labour Temple on Bay Street, will reopen its doors next year.

"This is a legacy that began May 1, 1918, and [it] really feels great to be a part of bringing this important piece of Thunder Bay back," said Saku Pinta, a board member with the Finlandia Co-operative, the group that will be running the Hoito.

The co-operative recently signed a lease with the new owner of the Finnish Labour Temple, allowing them to reopen the Hoito, which is located in the building's basement.

Pinta said the current plan is to reopen the Hoito in June 2022, and the restaurant — and menu — will both feature a mix of the old, and the new.

But whatever happens with the menu, Pinta assures the Hoito's famous Finnish pancakes are safe.

Saku Pinta, board member of the Finlandia Co-operative, said the group plans to re-open the Hoito in June 2022. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"The legendary plate-sized pancakes will most definitely be a menu item," he said. "There's going to be some of the other fan favourites, as well, in the mix."

The Hoito has been closed for more than a year, having filed for bankruptcy in June 2020. According to a spokesperson, the restaurant was about $300,000 in debt at the time.

That filing followed a May 20, 2020 vote by the membership of the Finlandia Association, which owned the Finnish Labour Temple, to dissolve itself and liquidate its assets.

At the time, the association said it was about $1 million in debt, and a loan from RBC was called in after a payment of less than $2,000 was missed the previous March.

Pinta said the Finlandia Co-operative initially hoped to purchase the entire Finnish Labour Temple, but fell "just short" of securing the needed funds. The building has since been purchased by developer Brad McKinnon, and some parts of it are being turned into condominiums.

"So we put all of our efforts into the opportunity that presented itself to us in saving the Hoito," Pinta said. "We just kept at it."

Pinta said fundraising efforts are continuing, and the co-operative plans to start selling shares in November.

"It's looking like the cost per share will be $10," he said. "And with the ownership of five shares, that gives you your official co-op membership."

Paula Haapanen, interim president of the Finlandia Co-operative, said various events, including pop-up restaurants, are planned leading up to the reopening of the Hoito. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

That brings with it voting rights, the opportunity to run for a board seat, "and, you know, profits, as well," Pinta said.

Paula Haapanen, interim president of the co-operative, said various events are planned leading up to the official reopening of the Hoito, including pop-up restaurants that will help develop the menu.

"All of us who are from Thunder Bay have spent part of our youth eating at this restaurant, or taking part in activities in the hall," she said. "It was really important for us that we could maintain that for generations to come."

"The cooperative is a great form because it means that everybody gets to play, has a role and a responsibility to help things move forward, and also can take advantage of any successes that we have."

McKinnon said saving the Hoito was one of the reasons he was interested in purchasing the Finnish Labour Temple.

"I spent a lot of time with family and friends, when I lived in Thunder Bay, at the Hoito, and I just couldn't see it go under," he said. "We're going to do a good job to bring people ... more people into this area. And I think it's going to be good for the Hoito, good for Thunder Bay."

He added, "It's going to be great for the people and the businesses in the Bay and Algoma district."