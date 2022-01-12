COVID-19 outbreak declared in another area of Hogarth Riverview Manor

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Hogarth Riverview Manor long-term care home in Thunder Bay.

The latest outbreak, announced by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Wednesday, is located at the facility's Daffodil (1N) resident home area.

The health unit said the outbreak was declared after three people with the virus were identified, and it was determined transmission had occurred at the facility.

Enhanced surveillance and testing is taking place, the health unit said.

Outbreaks had previously been declared in the facility's 5N-Marigold and Spruce and Birch Grove units.

Other active long-term care home outbreaks in Thunder Bay include the entire Southbridge Lakehead facility, as well as the Sandpiper unit at Southbridge Pinewood.

A number of other outbreaks have been declared in Thunder Bay in recent days.

On Tuesday, the health declared an outbreak at Shelter House after four individuals with COVID-19 were found there, and transmission was determined to have taken place inside the shelter.

A COVID-19 outbreak was also declared last week at the Thunder Bay District Jail. That outbreak is affecting the entire facility, with more than 50 staff members and inmates having tested positive, as of Monday.

The health unit announced 125 new cases of the virus in its area on Wednesday, with 114 in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas, five in district communities, and six in First Nations.

The health unit said, once again, the case numbers announced on Wednesday likely remain an underestimate of the true prevalance of the virus as a result of eligibility criteria for testing.