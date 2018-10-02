Respiratory illness hits Hogarth Riverview Manor

Officials at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit have declared an outbreak of a respiratory illness at the Iris resident area of Hogarth Riverview Manor.

All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled until further notice, according to a notice from the Health Unit.

Only family members and caregivers are allowed to visit.

The Health Unit is urging people to refrain from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those who are vulnerable.