Respiratory illness hits Hogarth Riverview Manor
All admissions, transfers, discharges and social activities have been cancelled until further notice, according to a notice from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
Officials at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit have declared an outbreak of a respiratory illness at the Iris resident area of Hogarth Riverview Manor.
Only family members and caregivers are allowed to visit.
The Health Unit is urging people to refrain from visiting hospitals and long-term care facilities when feeling unwell to avoid spreading infections to those who are vulnerable.