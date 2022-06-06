Thunder Bay police appeal to public for help identifying two suspects in Hodder Avenue homicide

Thunder Bay police are appealing to the public for assistance as they search for two more suspects in a homicide on Hodder Avenue.

Police were initially dispatched to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. May 2 after receiving a call for assistance. A 29-year-old man was located with serious injuries; he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by police as Adrian Anthony Richardson.

One accused, a 22-year-old Brampton man, was arrested by police on the weekend. He faces a charge of first-degree murder in Richardson's death, and remains in custody.

However, police are still searching for two other suspects, and on Friday, police released descriptions.

The first suspect is described as being five-foot-eight, with a thin or average build, and curly black hair. He's believed to be between 17 and 21 years old.

The second suspect is described as standing five-foot-seven, with an average build and dark brown hair.

"The investigation is always ongoing," Thunder Bay police Det. Inspt. Jeremy Pearson said Friday. "We're continuing to interview witnesses. We are continuing to comb through all the footage that we have taken in."

"What is important to know is that the investigation has progressed significantly to the point of now an arrest and to, I would suggest, very identifiable suspects."

Pearson said he hopes the appeal to the public will produce some tips for investigators.

"No matter how small the piece of information may seem to the person who has witnessed something, or believes something, or has heard something, it may be a key piece in a broader picture," Pearson said. "That's why these appeals for me are always worthwhile."

Pearson said police believe the drug trade may have been a factor in the homicide.

The homicide is among four that have taken place in the city since May 2.

The others are:

A shooting on Pearl Street on May 15. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old James Chapais.

The murder of 30-year-old Cody Bulmer in a residence in the 1400 block of Balmoral Street on May 23. Josh Kakegamic, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder, while police continue to search for a second suspect, identified as 35-year-old Daniel Blais.

The death of a 19-year-old man who arrived at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre at about 2:55 a.m. June 1. Police have since announced they're investigating the death as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Tyrese Belmore of Sioux Lookout.

Pearson said the investigations are resource-intensive for the police Major Crimes Unit.

"All of these investigations continue to make progress," he said. "Is it busy? Absolutely. I won't downplay the the resource-intensive nature of these sorts of investigations, but I am tremendously grateful to the members of this unit for the dedication they put in."