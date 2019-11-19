Former Thunder Bay, Ont. mayor wanted alleged extortion victim to 'know the s--t he's in,' court hears

The extortion trial against former Thunder Bay, Ont. mayor Keith Hobbs, his wife and a third co-accused continued on Tuesday.

Hobbs, his wife Marisa and Mary Voss each face one count of extortion for allegedly attempting to induce the victim to purchase a home for Voss. A publication ban prevents the alleged victim from being named.

The case, which is being tried before Ontario Superior Court Justice Fletcher Dawson without a jury, began on Monday at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.

The first Crown witness, Craig Loverin, returned to the stand on Tuesday morning. He said that he didn't want to get involved in the dealings between the defendants and the victim, but believed he was helping the victim.

Loverin said he had a phone call with Keith and Marisa Hobbs couple on Nov. 17, 2016, where the couple said they wanted to speak to the victim about a home for Voss. Loverin said he was confused about why the victim would need to buy a home for Voss, but was told by the Hobbs couple the situation would "all go away" if a house was bought.

The victim apparently considered a home in the price range of $200,000, but Loverin testified he later overheard a phone call between the Hobbs couple and the alleged victim where Marisa Hobbs demanded the value of the home be $400,000.

Loverin said he was contacted by Keith Hobbs, who told him not to get involved and threatened to have him charged with obstruction of justice.

As well, Loverin testified that later the same day, Keith Hobbs called him to meet in a grocery store parking lot and gave him a USB drive with videos and an audio recording of the alleged victim. Loverin said he was told by Hobbs, a retired Thunder Bay police officer, the recordings were obtained through a friend on the police force "who owes him a favour."

Hobbs said he was passing on the USB drive for the alleged victim to "realize the shit he's in," Loverin told the court.

Loverin said he first watched and listened to the contents of the USB drive, which he described as "rude, disgusting things," at home before giving it to the alleged victim. Loverin said the victim seemed very embarrassed by the content of the videos.

A few months later, Loverin encountered the then-mayor at a public event and felt awkward, he testified. "Your lies are going to wash up on shore," Loverin said he was told by Hobbs.

Brian Greenspan, the lawyer defending the Hobbs couple, began his cross-examination of Loverin later in the morning. Under questioning from Greenspan, Loverin said he was told by the alleged victim that he was loved like a son, and Loverin received two $10,000 payments after his children were born.

Loverin said he assumed power of attorney status for the alleged victim in the fall of 2016, as well during a period of time when the victim was incarcerated.

Greenspan pointed to text messages between the alleged victim and Loverin, which suggested the victim had a history of "cash for silence" transactions to deal with embarrassing allegations. In response, Loverin told the victim to "let it blow up in their face" in response to paying to keep people quiet.

The cross-examination is expected to continue in the afternoon.

With files from Jeff Walters.