Mary Voss 'led down the garden path,' victim testifies in Hobbs trial

Mary Voss was "led down the garden path" by former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs and his wife Marisa, the victim of an alleged extortion plot testified in court on Monday.

Keith Hobbs, Marisa Hobbs, and Voss are each facing a count of extortion over their alleged attempts to force the victim — who can't be named due to a publication ban — to buy a house for Voss in the fall of 2016.

However, under cross-examination by Voss's lawyer George Joseph on Monday, the victim told court he believed the matter amounted to a "vendetta" on the part of Keith Hobbs, and not Voss.

"She foolishly participated and was led down the garden path," the victim testified regarding Voss. "I don't recall her badgering me, or being relentless, it was the other two."

Monday marked the sixth day of testimony in the trial.

“She foolishly participated and was led down the garden path.” Victim says. “I don’t recall her badgering me, or being relentless, it was the other two.” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hobbstrial?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hobbstrial</a> —@JeffWaltersCBC

After Joseph completed his cross-examination of the victim, Heli Kijanen took the stand. She told court she's an "associate" of the victim, and that they had an "on again and off again" relationship.

Kijanen testified about a lunch involving Keith and Marisa Hobbs, and Voss, when some negotiation on the price of the home to be purchased by the victim took place.

This was a "friendlier" time of negotiation, Kijanen told court; the price of the house would later rise, and the victim got angry.

However, Kijanen told court she's still confused as to why the victim had to buy Voss a house in the first place. She testified she heard lots of back and forth between Keith Hobbs and the victim, but no clear reason why the house should be bought.

Kijanen said it, "seemed like something bad had happened, there was a coverup," and then after the contract was signed, "everybody was happy."

She noted the victim, before completing the paperwork, read the document out aloud, and seemed frustrated.

Kijanen also described Voss as a 'homewrecker' and noted she was an impediment to the relationship between the victim and Kijanen. The two were not close friends, she said, but did exchange a number of text messages during the fall of 2016.

Kijanen said in court she was drinking heavily at the time of the events, and told police, "everything's a frigging blur." Much of the cross-examination she gave to defence counsel could be described as adversarial.

She told the court the victim had purchased other items for other people to keep them quiet, after making them sign documents. They include cars, cash and part of a home.

Kajinen said Voss was concerned many times for the health and well-being of the victim, and wanted them to get help.

As for the documents signed by some people in exchange for the goods, Kajanen said, "If they were willing, and wanted the money, they are grown adults."

"Love hurts," she told the court as she wrapped up her cross examination.

The trial will continue on Tuesday morning.