Former Thunder Bay, Ont. mayor used videos to exert pressure, alleged extortion victim testifies

Keith Hobbs offered to use his influence as a retired high-ranking police officer to make damaging videos featuring the alleged extortion victim disappear, the victim testified during the former Thunder Bay, Ont. mayor's criminal trial.

The victim, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, returned to the witness stand at the Thunder Bay courthouse on Thursday during the fourth day of the trial against Hobbs, his wife, Marisa and a third co-accused, city resident Mary Voss.

The trio each face one count of extortion, with allegations they used the threat of a criminal investigation in an attempt to force the victim to buy a house for Voss in the fall of 2016. The nature of that criminal investigation is also covered by a publication ban.

Hobbs was a retired city police officer before becoming Thunder Bay's mayor, serving two terms from 2010 to 2018.

The victim told the court that there was no relationship with the Hobbs couple until October 2016, when Marisa Hobbs made contact because she wanted to discuss a personal matter involving a bank.

Hobbs' needed money

The Hobbs couple were in "dire straits" and "needed money badly," the victim said, morphing from the original bank issue to requesting a loan, from the victim, with an initial ask of $300,000.

The victim said Keith Hobbs informed him in October 2016 about USB devices containing videos, which had already been played in court and depicted vulgar content involving the victim. The victim said Hobbs told him repeatedly to "pack your toothbrush" and warned the footage could cause the victim to lose their professional licence. The victim claimed Hobbs offered to use an officer who owed him a favour to have the USB devices that were in police custody returned without being looked at.

Look after Voss and the whole situation will go away, the victim testified he was told by Hobbs.

That video was taken on "the most horrid night of my life," the victim said, adding there is humiliation and regret for his words. The victim described his personal relationships as being tumultuous at the time, acknowledging he was difficult to deal with because of his drinking.

Prior to learning about the videos, the victim said he received a text from Marisa Hobbs asking if Craig Loverin, the first Crown witness, had brought him a USB stick. Loverin had testified that he was given the stick by Keith Hobbs during an evening meeting in a grocery store parking lot, so the victim would "know the shit he's in."

The victim said, before Hobbs came to him with the videos, the then-mayor offered to serve as his bodyguard for $10,000 per month but there was never a final agreement. At that time, the victim had concerns about security threats through cell phones and e-mails and had given consideration to paying a Toronto security firm at least $10,000 to check on his properties and do security sweeps.

The victim told the court about a time when he was arrested for not paying a cab fare after losing his wallet while intoxicated and subsequently ended up in the hospital. The incident resulted in Hobbs providing a ride home and an offer to look after a court summons to appear, which the victim said he never had to attend.

The victim said he wrote the couple two cheques of $10,000. The first, to Keith Hobbs, was ripped up because the mayor didn't want his name on the cheque, the victim testified. The second was written to Marisa Hobbs.

But the next day, he contacted the Hobbs couple and said the money couldn't be given, according to the victim's testimony. That cheque was returned with void written on the front, the victim said.

Victim and Voss

Voss worked for the victim as a housecleaner and cook, the victim had testified on Wednesday. The victim said money was given to Voss for work to repair her home, which she later sold.

The victim told the court that Voss was interested in flipping houses to make money and wanted to do that with three or four houses, with the victim suggesting one worth $260,000.

There was questioning of the victim on when different contracts were created by either the victim, or Keith Hobbs, which would be used to ensure Voss got possession of the home of her choice. Eventually, the victim agreed to sign a contract that would have the victim purchase Voss a home, with a value of more than $450,000.

The day started with testimony from Thunder Bay Police Service Sgt. Chris Carlucci, who responded to the Hobbs' house after the mayor contacted the watch commander directly rather than the communications centre to report criminal allegations.

Carlucci, an officer with the force's criminal investigations branch at the time, was given two USB devices, a separation agreement and a bag of hair that appeared to be ripped out by the roots.

Cross-examination of the victim will begin on Friday.

