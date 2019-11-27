House on Gemstone Drive eyed for Mary Voss, Hobbs extortion trial hears

Mary Voss was disappointed a home she viewed with Marisa Hobbs didn't include granite countertops, according to testimony delivered during the eighth day of the Hobbs trial.

Voss, Marisa Hobbs, and former Thunder Bay mayor Keith Hobbs are each facing a charge of extortion over their alleged efforts to force another person to purchase a home for Voss.

In court on Wednesday, Thunder Bay real estate agent Nadine Friday testified Voss and Marisa Hobbs viewed a home she owned on Gemstone Drive.

Marisa Hobbs did most of the talking during the viewing, but Friday testified it was clear the house, if purchased, would be for Voss.

Friday said Marisa Hobbs told her Voss was getting out of a turbulent relationship, and they were making sure she'd get the best out of a bad situation.

The house itself was initially listed at $429,000, but would later drop to $419,000; Friday told court Voss expressed disappointment at the lack of granite countertops.

It eventually sold in 2017, but not to anyone involved in the extortion trial. Friday testified during cross-examination by defence counsel George Joseph that neither Marisa Hobbs nor Voss said they intended to buy the house during the viewing.

No offer was ever made, and Friday recalls hearing about the arrest of the alleged extortion victim a few days after the viewing.

The Gemstrone Drive home wasn't the only one being considered, however, court heard.

Shirley Davis, a friend of Voss, testified Voss had also expressed verbal interest in purchasing Davis's home for $250,000. The two had negotiated the price, as Davis originally wanted $260,000 for the property. The victim visited the home with Voss, and they told her it was a good deal, and discussed purchasing the home privately instead of going through a realtor.

Davis also testified that Voss told her the victim treated Voss "rough" at times.

Court also heard from a friend of Heli Kijanen, Elsie Hutsel, who described an encounter she had with the victim while picking up Kijanen for a concert. She said the victim, whom she had never met before, was sobbing, uncontrollably while eating a Teen Burger that Hutsel had picked up at the request of Kijanen.

Friday said the victim said "they are trying to take my fortune," referring to Voss and the Hobbs', and noted there was also some sort of arrangement where they would have to purchase a home.

All three women took less than two hours to examine and cross-examine.

The proceedings are set to resume Wednesday afternoon with testimony from OPP Det. Inspt. Martin Graham.