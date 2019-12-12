Skip to Main Content
Closing arguments in Hobbs trial delayed due to absence of Keith and Marisa Hobbs
Thunder Bay

Closing arguments in the extortion trial for Keith Hobbs, Marisa Hobbs, and Mary Voss were delayed Thursday morning due to the absence of two of the accused.

Pair was in Toronto earlier this week, unable to make it back to Thunder Bay in time due to highway closure

CBC News ·
The start of closing arguments in the Hobbs trial was delayed Thursday due to Keith and Marisa Hobbs not being in attendance. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Keith and Marisa Hobbs weren't present as the proceedings were getting underway. Court heard the absence was due to their still being an hour south of Wawa; the pair had travelled to Toronto earlier in the week, and were delayed in their return to Thunder Bay due to Wednesday's weather-related closure of Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchawana.

Court agreed to take a break to allow Keith and Marisa Hobbs to reach ​​​Wawa — they were reportedly about an hour away from there when court began at 11 a.m. — where they would call in to the courtroom, and listen to the closing statements via phone.

Court is currently in recess. It's expected to resume at about 12:30 p.m.

 

