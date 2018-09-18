Crown drops obstruction charges against Thunder Bay mayor, wife

An extortion case involving Thunder Bay's mayor and his wife will be back in court next month, but Keith and Marisa Hobbs are now facing one fewer charge as the matter moves toward the trial phase.

Keith and Marisa Hobbs, as well as Thunder Bay resident Mary Voss, were charged by the OPP in 2017 with allegedly extorting a Thunder Bay lawyer to purchase a house for Voss.

Keith and Marisa Hobbs initially each faced one charge each of extortion and obstruction of justice, while Voss was charged with extortion.

Last month, a judge committed Keith and Marisa Hobbs to trial on all charges; Voss will also stand trial. However, during a court proceeding in Thunder Bay on Monday, the Crown declined to move forward with the obstruction charges against the Hobbses.

"When the decision on committal came out, I made the observation that there's a very, very low threshold in order to commit for trial," said Brian Greenspan, who is representing Keith and Marisa Hobbs.

"And although the judge, as a matter of law, found the threshold had been met, they did by, what I then termed, and I'll repeat, was by the skin of their teeth."

"There was little, if any, prospect of conviction," he said of the obstruction charge. "The Crown made the appropriate, and correct, decision."

A trial has not been scheduled.

The matter will be back in court Oct. 29.