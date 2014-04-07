Defence lawyer accuses alleged Hobbs extortion victim of trying to 'buy silence'

The victim of an alleged extortion attempt involving the former mayor of Thunder Bay, Ont. was fueled by revenge with the claims based on a vendetta, charged the defence lawyer representing Keith and Marisa Hobbs.

The victim was back on the witness stand for the third consecutive day on Friday, this time under contentious cross-examination from defence lawyer Brian Greenspan. The victim's often long-winded, tangential answers prompted reminders from Ontario Superior Court Justice Fletcher Dawson to just answer the questions being asked.

The Hobbs couple, as well as city resident Mary Voss, are standing trial on one charge each of extortion. The trio are alleged to have attempted to use the threat of a criminal investigation to pressure the victim into buying a house for Voss in the fall of 2016. A publication ban is in effect, covering the identity of the victim as well as the nature of that criminal investigation.

Keith Hobbs, who served two terms as mayor from 2010 to 2018, was in office at the time of the alleged events.

Greenspan tried to turn the tables on the victim, accusing them of attempting to buy silence. The lawyer also accused the victim of making up stories, using the same phrases and repeatedly practicing his responses, with some testimony seeming verbatim to what was earlier said by Craig Loverin, the first Crown witness.

As well, the victim's claim that the USB drives with incriminating video ended up in the hands of the same police officer who owed Keith Hobbs a favour was too coincidental, Greenspan argued.

Greenspan suggested the victim, who yelled that their arrest was a "vendetta by the mayor," was double crossed and then accused people of crimes to cover his own tracks.

"All along, you're the one, your entire theme with people. Do terrible things, try to buy their silence. You want to buy them off," Greenspan asserted.

The victim said the Hobbs couple wanted money or loans, and Keith Hobbs was relentlessly trying to be a personal bodyguard. The victim earlier testified that the then-mayor proposed doing the job for $10,000 per month. The victim had alleged the Hobbs couple asked for a loan of $300,000 and had debt of $75,000.

Greenspan said the couple has since been able to obtain a loan.

A number of text messages between Marisa Hobbs and the victim were read into court. During one particular exchange, Marisa Hobbs told the victim to stop, "this is harassment." The victim responded to being frustrated with the "stupid dumb mayor."

The victim will return to the witness stand on Monday. George Joseph, the lawyer representing Voss, is expected to have his turn with cross-examination.

