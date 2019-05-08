Thunder Bay naval reservists help flood-stricken Ottawa residents during week-long deployment

From providing residents with extra sandbags to saving stranded pets, a Thunder Bay naval reservist says he's proud of the work he and his crew did during a recent deployment to help a flood-stricken Ottawa.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Gary Crewdson was among four reservists from Thunder Bay's HMCS Griffon — the others were Able Seaman Sandor Turcsanyi, Able Seaman Paul Slongo, and Ordinary Seaman Nick Ladoucer — who deployed to Ottawa on April 29, returning to Thunder Bay on Monday, May 6.

"We train a lot for these sort of scenarios," said Crewdson. "It's always nice to be able to help, so I think our crew was pretty proud of the work that they did."

Crewdson — who's been in the Navy for 15 years and works for a Thunder Bay engineering firm — said the four Thunder Bay reservists were flown down to Ottawa, as there were plenty of resources already in the area due to the number of naval reserve divisions in southern Ontario.

"We get a tasking from our commanders down south," he said. "If the province decided they need help, then they contact the military, and then they'll kind of pass that down to get equipment and personnel ready."

Crewdson said his work focussed on the Ottawa River — the areas they worked in included Constance Bay and MacLaren's Landing — where he and his crew offered all manner of support and assistance to people affected by the flooding.

"There were some houses that were in ... really bad shape," he said. "We would conduct wellness checks."

"If they needed more sandbags, if they needed evacuation, if they needed any sort of help, we were there to get them out or pass on information to the provincial authorities."

Crewdson said sometimes they were tasked with rescuing pets who had been temporarily separated from their owners due to the flooding.

"Some of our crews would go in and remove the pets, just to give the homeowners' some sort of reassurance that their pets weren't stranded," he said.

Crewdson said about 2,000 military personnel were in Ottawa to help out last week; of those, about 100 were reservists, who came from 12 reserve divisions in Ontario and Quebec.