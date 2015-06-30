HMCS Griffon commanding officer reflects on different, tough year

Between a potential deployment very close to home, and altered remembrance ceremonies, it's been a very different year for military members across the northwest.

Lt. Cmdr. Nathanael Moulson, commanding officer of HMCS Griffon, said Task Force Lakehead was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which consolidated military resources in northwestern Ontario to respond however needed."

Moulson, who commanded the task force, said one particular situation they prepared for was being called to help in long-term care homes, similar to what happened in a number of facilities in southern Ontario or Quebec where the military was brought in for support.

"We were also prepared to support northern communities as they relocated, and of course other missions were table topped and planned for," he said on Wednesday.

"Thankfully, we were not required to act which was obviously the best case scenario."

The pandemic also changed how Thunder Bay's naval reserve unit commemorated Remembrance Day.

Instead of sending large contingents to the Waverley Park, Fort William Gardens and Mount McKay ceremonies, Moulson said a small service was held at the Anchorage memorial in Prince Arthur's Landing.



This year also marked the 75th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Atlantic, the longest-enduring naval front of the Second World War, which featured over 2,000 people from northwestern Ontario and 30 minesweeper vessels produced locally, including HMCS Port Arthur and HMCS Fort William, which were both present on D-Day.

The pandemic also changed plans for the annual ceremony in June.

"A significant effort from the local community and that's something we remember every year, but this year in particular with it being the 75th anniversary we are marking that throughout the entire year," Moulson said.

But Moulson said recent events, like the crash of a Cyclone helicopter in the Mediterranean Sea that claimed six lives, demonstrated the sacrifices made by military service.

"This was a tough year for the Navy family. It was a stark reminder of the reality and the risks we take when we do our jobs," Moulson said.

"That was a real tragic incident and unfortunately it seems we have these reminders every so often of the realities of what we do."