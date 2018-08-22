Police search for driver in hit-and-run that sent motorcyclist to hospital

Thunder Bay police are searching for a female suspect who allegedly left the scene of a collision between an SUV and motorcycle on Tuesday.

Police said the crash occurred at about 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Isabella and Ford streets.

Investigation revealed that a dark-coloured SUV was travelling westbound on Isabella Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at Fort Street. The SUV collided with the motorcycle within the intersection.

The SUV stopped following the collision, and the female driver exited the vehicle to check on the motorcyclist, who had sustained obvious injuries, police said.

The female then returned to the SUV and fled the scene, travelling westbound on Isabella Street and leaving the motorcyclist lying on the roadway, police said.

The 60-year-old male who was driving the motorcycle was attended to by people passing by, and later taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver is described as blonde, and wearing a colourful shirt at the time of the collision. Police said the SUV will likely have damage to the front passenger side bumper area.

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for the SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay police traffic unit at 684-1276 or Crime Stoppers.