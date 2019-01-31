Man charged after hit-and-run, flight from police in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay police have charged a 40-year-old man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred two weeks ago on the city's north side.

Police said an officer attempted to stop a vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 14 in the area of Court and Ambrose streets. The accused didn't stop, however, and continued southbound down Court Street.

The officer was in the process of discontinuing the pursuit when they saw the vehicle strike a van near Renco Foods.

The accused then stopped the vehicle, and was believed to have fled on foot through the Renco parking lot, and toward Johnson Avenue.

A search of the area failed to locate the accused at the time, but officers were able to identify him.

Then, just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, police spotted the accused driving in area of Christie and McLeod streets.

Police attempted a traffic stop on McIntosh Street, but the accused exited his vehicle and fled down a back alley.

Police took the man into custody on Christie Street, following a foot pursuit.

The accused faces a number of charges, including dangerous driving, resisting arrest, fleeing from police, and failing to stop after a collision.

He appeared in court Thursday morning and was remanded into custody.



