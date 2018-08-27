Woman arrested over hit-and-run that sent motorcyclist to hospital

A 57-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged over a hit-and-run that sent a motorcyclist to hospital last week after turning herself in to police.

The collision occurred at about 12:20 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the intersection of Ford and Isabella streets. Police said an SUV was westbound on Isabella Street, and drone through the stop sign at Ford Street, colliding with a motorcycle in the intersection.

The SUV stopped following the collision, and the female driver got out of the vehicle, checking on the motorcyclist, who police said had obvious injuries. She then returned to the SUV and fled westbound on Isabella, leaving the motorcyclist in the roadway.

The 60-year-old man driving the motorcycle was attended to at the scene by passers-by, and then taken to hospital, police said.

Numerous tips

Thunder Bay Police Traffic Sgt. Gordon Snyder said officers were given a description of the female and the SUV, including the damage it sustained. That led to a number of tips from the public over the last several days, he said.

"It was definitely help from the public that helped us," he said. "Ultimately, the person came around and turned themselves in to us before we got to them."

Snyder said a representative of the woman called police on the weekend, and arrangements were made for her to turn herself in on Monday morning.

She's been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, and a stop sign violation. She was due to make a court appearance on Monday.

Snyder said the motorcyclist continues to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

"We're talking about some significant broken bones, some significant injuries," he said. "The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, however still serious in nature."