Lecture in Lake Superior north shore community to celebrate ship with 'very noble work history'

A piece of Lake Superior's marine history will be in the spotlight in a north shore community tonight, and a local historian says he's out to tell more of the region's underrepresented stories.

Bill Skrepichuk is presenting a lecture Wednesday evening in Schreiber, focusing on the Sligo, a three-masted schooner that worked along the Lake Superior north shore and in the Lakehead for over a decade in the late 1800s.

Some of the ship's tasks while it was stationed in the northwest included hauling materials like railway ties, timbers, rails — even a locomotive — to help with national railway expansion; it also ferried sandstone from the region down to Chicago to help build some of the first skyscrapers and took the first load of bulk grain from an elevator in Fort William, Skrepichuk said.

"It has had all sorts of work history in our area that has, to-date, been ... hidden from our sight," he said. "The Sligo honours the sailing era, and it honours the Lake Superior area."

The Sligo was built in 1860 in southern Ontario and remained in use well into the 20th century, Skrepichuk said, adding that 13 of those years were spent in northwestern Ontario.

During its earlier years, the ship largely worked the lower Great Lakes, he said, adding that the Sligo ended its life in Lake Ontario, working as a tow barge in the Prince Edward County area.

"It had a very noble work history," Skrepichuk said, adding that it eventually sank in Humber Bay, near downtown Toronto.

'History bit me'

Skrepichuk, who worked for years at the now-shuttered mill in Red Rock, said his passion for the region's history, particularly that of Lake Superior and the ships that sailed it, comes from many years of living so close to the Big Lake.

"You look out on the Nipigon Bay, and it influences you," he said. "You're in touch with its moods and what it meant for a lot of people and industry in the area."

Wednesday's lecture is one of several Skrepichuk said he plans to develop on different aspects of the north shore area's history. It starts at 7 p.m. at the municipal complex in Schreiber.

"History bit me at that point," he said.