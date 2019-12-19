Thunder Bay police have charged a 68-year-old Thunder Bay man after an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in 1978.

Police said the investigation began in November, and led to a number of other victims coming forward. The victims, police said, were males between the ages of 8 and 19.

The assaults occurred at the residence of the accused, while he was in a position of authority, police said.

The accused, who police identified as Stephen Alan David Young, was arrested Wednesday.

He's facing a number charges:

Six counts of sexual assault

Sexual interference

Sexual exploitation

Indecent assault

Threats

Assault

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at p3tips.com.