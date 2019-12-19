Skip to Main Content
68-year-old Thunder Bay man charged over 1978 sexual assaults
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police have charged a 68-year-old Thunder Bay man after an investigation into a sexual assault that occurred in 1978.

Victims were males between the ages of 8 and 19, police said

CBC News ·
A 68-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing numerous charges after a police investigation into a historical sexual assault. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Police said the investigation began in November, and led to a number of other victims coming forward. The victims, police said, were males between the ages of 8 and 19.

The assaults occurred at the residence of the accused, while he was in a position of authority, police said.

The accused, who police identified as Stephen Alan David Young, was arrested Wednesday.

He's facing a number charges:

  • Six counts of sexual assault
  • Sexual interference
  • Sexual exploitation
  • Indecent assault
  • Threats
  • Assault

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at p3tips.com.

