Thunder Bay man charged over historical sexual assault

A 70-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged over an alleged sexual assault of a youth that occurred more than 20 years ago.

Michael Danial Bewcyk was charged this week with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Police said the charges go back to 1996 and 1997, but no other details were provided.

Bewcyk was already in custody and facing charges due to an incident involving a 9-year-old girl that occurred in Thunder Bay in late August.

Police said an officer saw Bewcyk speaking to two young girls in the area of May and Isabel streets, and they saw Bewcyk riding off with one of the girls on his ebike.

The girl wasn't wearing a helmet, and Bewcyk was stopped by the officer. Further investigation revealed Bewcyk had been prohibited from communicating with, or being in the company of, anyone under age 16.

He was charged with breach of probation. Police later charged him with abduction of someone under 14 over the same incident.

OPP and court documents show Bewcyk was also charged with accessing child pornography by the provincial force in 2010.

He remains in custody, and is due back in court on Sept. 24.