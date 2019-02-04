Police investigate historic sexual assault case in Thunder Bay, Ont.

The Thunder Bay Police Service says it is investigating a historical sexual assault case after receiving complaints from a victim on January 30, 2019.

According to a written release issued on Monday, a victim had come forward to police and stated that they had been assaulted on multiple occasions by a man who was in a position of trust and authority over them between the years of 2015 and 2017.

Police said the victim was between the ages of 15 and 18 during the time of the incidents.

The accused turned himself in to police after officers made the accused aware of the charges that were being filed against him on Saturday, February 2.

Police said a 49-year-old man from Thunder Bay was arrested and charged with multiple sexual assault offences.

He appeared in court on Monday and was released with a future court date.

Police are urging anyone who may have been a victim of a sexual assault to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service.