Thunder Bay, Ont., police make arrest in Hilldale Road homicide

A 41-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged in connection with Friday's homicide on Hilldale Road, Thunder Bay, Ont., police said.

Jeffrey D R Miller appeared in court on Saturday on a charge of second-degree murder, and was remanded into custody. He'll be back in court on April 1.

Miller was arrested early Saturday morning. No details about his arrest have been provided.

The charge stems from an incident that took place on Hilldale Road, in the area of Melbourne Road, on Friday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene at about 12:45 p.m. with reports of an injured male after a 911 call from a passerby.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital, where he later died.

Police said the investigation is continuing, and have set up a tip line.

Anyone with information about the case can call 807-684-1055.