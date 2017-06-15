Police investigate homicide, asks for witnesses, or video of suspicious activity in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating another homicide in the city after they were dispatched to the area of Hilldale and Melbourne Roads on Friday afternoon regarding reports of an injured male.

According to a written release, paramedics transported the victim to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area between noon and 1:30 p.m., who may have a dashcam or other video, to contact police at 684-1200.

Anyone who has witnessed, or may have video of, any erratic driving or suspicious activity, is asked to also call the Thunder Bay Police Service.