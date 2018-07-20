OPP reopens Highway 17 after sink hole between White River and Wawa

Traffic is down to one lane on Highway 17 after officials responded to a sink hole near Obatanga Provincial Park.

OPP acting sergeant Amanda Huff told CBC News that construction crews have been on Highway 17 since earlier this month to replace the culvert.

"During the replacement of the culverts, the highway ... caved in," Huff said.

Motorists were being advised to avoid Highway 17 between White River and Wawa on Friday afternoon as OPP responded to a sink hole.

Officials said the highway has been re-opened.