Trans-Canada Highway closed at intersection with Highway 596 in Kenora, OPP say

A collision involving multiple vehicles has closed the Trans-Canada Highway in Kenora, Ontario Provincial Police stated in a written release Monday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30p.m. February 11, OPP in Kenora responded to a collision on Highway 17 at the intersection with Highway 596.

Police are asking the public and other drivers to avoid the area because the highway is closed.

OPP said they will release more information as it becomes available.