Trans-Canada Highway closed at intersection with Highway 596 in Kenora, OPP say
Highway 17, the Trans-Canada Highway in Kenora, was closed Monday afternoon, following a collision involving multiple vehicles, Ontario Provincial Police stated in a written release.
Police responded to multi-vehicle collision around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 17
At approximately 2:30p.m. February 11, OPP in Kenora responded to a collision on Highway 17 at the intersection with Highway 596.
Police are asking the public and other drivers to avoid the area because the highway is closed.
OPP said they will release more information as it becomes available.