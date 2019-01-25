Highway 631 to Nipigon closed until 6 p.m. to remove trailer with 'dangerous goods'
Highway 11 at Highway 631 is closed on Friday until 6 p.m. as a trailer containing dangerous goods is being removed from the scene of a collision that occurred on Wednesday night, according to Ontario Provincial Police in Hearst.
Highway 11 at Highway 631 will be closed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Police said on Friday that the highway is being closed from Highway 631 to the Town of Nipigon, but local traffic will be permitted up to 1.5 kilometres east and west of the collision scene.
OPP is reminding motorists to drive carefully and expect delays once the highway is reopened.