OPP charge driver who allegedly damaged overpass above Highway 61
Thunder Bay

Provincial police have charged the man who was allegedly driving an over-height vehicle that struck an overhead bridge in Thunder Bay last November.

Section of the highway had been closed for nearly a week while the damage was repaired

CBC News ·
A rail overpass was damaged when it was struck by an over-height vehicle driving on Highway 61. (Matt Vis/CBC)

The OPP had been notified of damage to the CN Rail overpass bridge above Highway 61 and began investigating. Police had been able to identify the suspect vehicle, and its driver, about a week later but charges weren't immediately laid.

Traffic on the section of Highway 61 between Neebing and Broadway avenues was disrupted, with the roadway closed for nearly a week while repairs were completed.

The 24-year-old man from Atikokan, Ont. is charged with criminal negligence, as well as Highway Traffic Act offences of failure to remain at the scene and failure to report damage to property on a highway.

The accused is due in a Thunder Bay courtroom on Jan. 28.

