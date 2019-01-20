2 people flown to hospital after highway collision near Sioux Lookout, Ont.

An overnight crash on a northwestern Ontario highway has sent two people to hospital and the collision closed the main route into Sioux Lookout for about 12 hours.

The crash was between a pickup truck and and an SUV, according to Ontario Provincial Police spokesperson Sgt. Mike Golding. The OPP said the crash happened at the intersection of Highways 72 and 664 at about 11 p.m. ET Saturday.

That's about 10 kilometres south of Sioux Lookout, the OPP said.

"The driver of the SUV had to be extracated [from the vehicle] and appears to have some serious injuries," Golding said. "Both drivers of both vehicles were flown to Thunder Bay for medical evaluation."

"I do believe they both have serious injuries."

The OPP said the highway reopened around 11 a.m. ET Sunday.

Traffic collision investigators were on-scene during the closure probing what happened and collecting information, such as the condition of the road, as well as taking photographs and analyzing skid marks, Golding said.

As of Sunday morning, details like the cause of the crash weren't yet available.