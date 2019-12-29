OPP identify three killed in Highway 11-17 collision

A 49-year-old man from Thunder Bay was among three people killed in a collision on Highway 11-17 last week, OPP said.

The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, about five kilometres west of the junction of highways 11-17 and 102, when an eastbound commercial vehicle collided with a westbound commercial vehicle.

The deceased person in the westbound vehicle was identified by OPP on Monday as Kenneth MacDonald of Thunder Bay.

OPP also identified the deceased persons in the eastbound vehicle as 23-year-old Singh Gurpreet of Mississauga, and 24-year-old Singh Karambir of Brampton.

Highway 11-17 was closed for approximately 13 hours due to the collision.