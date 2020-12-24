Collision closes one lane of major northwestern Ontario highway

One lane of Highway 11 near Longlac was partially blocked Thursday morning due to a collision, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said.

The collision occurred 10 km east of Longlac, where the eastbound lane is partially blocked by a tractor trailer unit.

Traffic control is in place. No other details about the collision were immediately provided.

The ministry had earlier announced Highway 11 between Longlac and Kapuskasing, as well as Highway 11/17 east of Thunder Bay, were completely closed due to weather conditions.

However, both have been cleared and re-opened, the ministry said.