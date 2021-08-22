Section of Highway 71 closed due to motor vehicle collision

A section of Highway 71 in northwestern Ontario is closed Sunday due to a motor vehicle collision.

Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the crash involved a single vehicle, and occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 71 near Rushing River, southeast of Kenora.

The highway was closed in both directions at Rushing River Provincial Park on Sunday morning, OPP said.

No further details have yet been provided.