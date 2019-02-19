Sioux Lookout, Ont., man charged over January head-on collision

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 36-year-old Sioux Lookout man in connection with a head-on collision on a northwestern Ontario highway in January.

The charges of careless driving causing bodily harm and driving while suspended are in relation to a Jan. 19 crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on Highway 72, about 10 kilometres south of Sioux Lookout.

The driver of the SUV had to be freed from the vehicle by first reponders, according to police, while both drivers were flown to hospital in Thunder Bay, suffering from injuries described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Three passengers in the pickup truck also required medical attention, police said.

The crash closed Highway 72 for over 12 hours.