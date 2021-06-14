1 dead after weekend crash near Rainy River
Provincial police said the driver of the vehicle travelling south, identified as 36-year-old Daniel Big George, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person is dead after a two-vehicle highway crash east of Rainy River over the weekend.
Ontario Provincial Police said officers were called to the scene of the crash on Highway 621, about two kilometres north of Highway 11 in Dawson township, on Saturday morning.
Provincial police said the driver of the vehicle travelling south was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Big George of Winnipeg.