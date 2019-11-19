Skip to Main Content
Repairs to Highway 61 rail overpass complete: MTO
Thunder Bay

Repairs to Highway 61 rail overpass complete: MTO

Repairs to a damaged rail overpass in Thunder Bay have been completed and traffic is back open in both directions on Highway 61.
CBC News ·
A rail overpass was damaged when it was struck by an over-height vehicle driving on Highway 61. (Matt Vis/CBC)

Repairs to a damaged rail overpass in Thunder Bay have been completed and traffic is back open in both directions on Highway 61.

A Ministry of Transportation spokesperson said on Monday the highway has been reopened between Broadway Avenue and Neebing avenues, after being closed for nearly a week to facilitate emergency repairs to the CN Rail overpass.

The overhead bridge was damaged earlier this month when it was struck by an over-height vehicle. An OPP investigation identified the vehicle allegedly involved and charges are said to be pending.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories