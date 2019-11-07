Expect delays on Highway 61 in Thunder Bay while rail overpass is repaired: MTO

Drivers travelling on Highway 61 in Thunder Bay should be prepared for some delays over the next few weeks.

The highway between Broadway Avenue and Princess Street will be subject to emergency single lane construction and periodic short-term full closures while damage to a railway overpass is repaired.

A rail overpass was damaged on Monday when it was struck by an over-height vehicle driving on Highway 61. (Matt Vis/CBC)

The overpass was struck by an over-height vehicle on Monday, the Ontario Provincial Police previously said. The OPP had briefly closed the highway earlier this week while their investigators examined the scene.

The Ministry of Transportation's primary objective is the safety of the travelling public and construction workers during this emergency work, spokesperson Annemarie Piscopo said.

Piscopo said updates about the full closures will be provided publicly once they are scheduled.