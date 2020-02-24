OPP investigate collision on Highway 61
OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision on Highway 61 that sent three people to hospital on the weekend.
Three people taken to hospital after SUV collides with sedan on Saturday
Police said the collision occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday near Valley Road East.
Responding officers learned a northbound SUV crossed the centre line, and collided with a southbound sedan.
Police said the driver of the SUV, and two occupants of the sedan, were injured, and taken to hospital by ambulance.
No further details were provided.