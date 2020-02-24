OPP investigate collision on Highway 61

OPP are investigating a motor vehicle collision on Highway 61 that sent three people to hospital on the weekend.

Police said the collision occurred at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday near Valley Road East.

Responding officers learned a northbound SUV crossed the centre line, and collided with a southbound sedan.

Police said the driver of the SUV, and two occupants of the sedan, were injured, and taken to hospital by ambulance.

No further details were provided.