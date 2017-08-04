Partial closures of Highway 61 between Neebing and Broadway avenues to resume Monday night

Overnight partial closures of Highway 61 between Broadway Avenue and Neebing Avenue/Princess Street will resume Monday, the Ministry of Transportation said.

The partial closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., and are expected to continue until mid-June.

The closures are due to ongoing construction work on Highway 61.

In addition, the ministry said a full highway closure will take place on May 24. A marked detour will be in place.