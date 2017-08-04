Skip to Main Content
Partial closures of Highway 61 between Neebing and Broadway avenues to resume Monday night
Thunder Bay

Overnight partial closures of Highway 61 between Broadway Avenue and Neebing Avenue/Princess Street will resume Monday, the Ministry of Transportation said.

Closures will run until mid-June, Ministry of Transportation says

Nightly partial closures of Highway 61 between Broadway Avenue and Neebing Avenue/Princess Street will resume Monday. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

The partial closures will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., and are expected to continue until mid-June.

The closures are due to ongoing construction work on Highway 61.

In addition, the ministry said a full highway closure will take place on May 24. A marked detour will be in place.

