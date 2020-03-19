Skip to Main Content
Stretch of Highway 61 to close Thursday due to overpass repairs: MTO
Thunder Bay

A section of Highway 61 in Thunder Bay will be completely closed to traffic over the weekend to allow for repairs to a damaged rail overpass, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation said Thursday.
A rail overpass was damaged in November when it was struck by an over-height vehicle driving on Highway 61. The Ministry of Transportation said a stretch of Highway 61 will close Thursday night to allow for repairs. (Matt Vis/CBC)

The section of highway between Neebing Avenue and Broadway Avenue/Princess Street will close Thursday, March 19 at 10 p.m.

It's scheduled to re-open at 6 a.m. on Monday, March 23, the ministry said.

A marked detour will be in place.

The overpass was damaged last fall when it was struck by an over-height vehicle.

